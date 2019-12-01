PM’s education cash spray represents the laziest of spending plans - NZTU

Sunday, 1 December, 2019 - 15:05

The Taxpayers’ Union says Labour’s $400million education announcement today is a lazy attempt to buy votes, rather than better educations. Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement, spokesman Jordan Williams said:

"This announcement appears more targeted at parents’ votes, than fixing run down schools, and you only need look at which schools get what to figure that out."

"What a lazy and pathetic policy. A brand new school gets the same dollop of cash as a school with buildings from the 1950s. No school gets more than $400,000, but none less than $50,000. Ultimately that approach means those schools which desperately need redevelopment get less."

"Instead of asking officials which schools need what, the Labour Party has cooked up an ‘every school gets cash’ policy for the PM’s big speech. This is the sort of stuff you’d expect from an unorganised opposition, not a Party in Government."

"If this is indicative of Labour’s big spending plans, spraying taxpayer cash, instead of micro targeting so taxpayer money goes to where it is most needed, hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars are going to go down the drain."