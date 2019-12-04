A new opportunity for Ngapuhi collective and regional negotiations - Little and Mahuta

Wednesday, 4 December, 2019 - 05:00

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of NgÄpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little and Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

The Crown is also seeking proposals from takiwÄ (area) groups within NgÄpuhi about how takiwÄ-specific claims for cultural redress should be negotiated.

"As well as providing for negotiations at a more localised level I am also clear that the only sensible way to deal with issues that are common to all hapu is for those issues to be discussed together," says Andrew Little.

Over the next six months the Crown will work closely with NgÄpuhi groups to establish a new process for building new and sustainable mandates for NgÄpuhi negotiations.

Previously, the Crown has recognised the mandate of TÅ«horonuku Independent Mandate Authority to negotiate on behalf of NgÄpuhi.

"TIMA has made an immense contribution in energising NgÄpuhi about the need to move towards resolution of their claims, and encouraging hapÅ«, whÄnau and individuals to engage in and debate the search for a collective solution. These have often been hard conversations, but they are necessary ones," Andrew Little says.

"The Crown cannot grant a mandate, or discontinue it, the Crown can only recognise a mandate where and if it has been granted by iwi members," Nanaia Mahuta says.

"A mandate is not static. The mandate that TIMA previously held no longer provides for the kind of opportunities that NgÄpuhi have told us they are seeking."

With this background, NgÄpuhi now have the opportunity to rebuild a new model to represent the iwi and its takiwÄ and move into negotiations.

"It has also become apparent that area-specific cultural redress is a bottom line for almost everyone involved. As a result, we are inviting proposals from takiwÄ (area) groups on how cultural redress can be negotiated for each takiwÄ, within a collective model," says Andrew Little.

Andrew Little said the government is also considering establishing a new NgÄpuhi sovereign investment fund. The idea of the fund, a detailed proposal for which has yet to be developed, would be to help provide assets which could be used in any agreement for redress with NgÄpuhi.

"Today’s announcements give NgÄpuhi a fresh opportunity to build a cohesive mandate to negotiate redress for their claims, to push forward with area-specific cultural redress for their takiwÄ, and to see the fruits of what agreement with the Crown could bring for their people," says Andrew Little.