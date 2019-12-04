Time for action on vaping regulation - Wagner

Wednesday, 4 December, 2019 - 15:53

Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa has been promising vaping regulation since this Government came into office, but after almost two years in power there’s still no legislation, National MP Nicky Wagner says.

"National has offered to take a bipartisan approach to working with the Government but our offer hasn’t been accepted. I have a Member’s Bill ready to go and I invite the Government to sit down with us so some progress can be made.

"Vaping is considered to be more than 90 per cent less harmful than cigarette smoking and is a valuable tool to help smokers quit. It’s instrumental in helping achieve Smokefree 2025 and we want to ensure those who need to access vapes are able to.

"But vaping shouldn’t be an easily accessible habit for young teens. Many parents are concerned that vapes are increasingly marketed at children, and that those who wouldn’t have taken up smoking are taking up vaping.

"Parents, principals and public health professionals are all calling for progress.

"We need intelligent regulation to control the quality of vaping products, age and availability restrictions, and rules to manage advertising and information sharing.

"The Government is once again failing to deliver on its promises. It’s time Jenny Salesa took action."