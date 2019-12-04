United stand to end female genital mutilation

Wednesday, 4 December, 2019 - 20:16

A critical step has been taken to end gender based violence against women and girls in Parliament this evening.

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Human Rights Jenny Marcroft MP has welcomed the passing of the first reading of the Crimes (Definition of Female Genital Mutilation) Amendment Bill.

In an historic first, Ms Marcroft co-sponsored the cross-party multi-members Bill that will bring New Zealand in alignment with the World Health Organisation classification signalling that no form of FGM is acceptable.

Ms Marcroft says FGM is an abuse of women and girls and perpetrators cannot be allowed to hide behind tradition.

"This Bill will close the loopholes and hopefully see an end to the importation of this barbaric practice.

"Women within communities affected by FGM had been pushing for New Zealand's law to be updated.

"I hope this action will support and empower women from migrant communities," says Ms Marcroft.