Tabuteau to advance NZ’s trade and political interests with European partners - Government

Friday, 6 December, 2019 - 17:00

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Fletcher Tabuteau, is travelling to Germany, Poland, Austria, and Spain next week to bolster New Zealand’s political and trade relationships in Europe.

While in Spain, Mr Tabuteau will represent New Zealand at the 14th Asia-Europe (ASEM) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid.

"New Zealand strongly supports effective multilateralism - where countries band together to confront global challenges - and values the opportunity to discuss pressing regional and international issues with our European and Asian partners," Mr Tabuteau said.

Mr Tabuteau will discuss issues relevant to the peace and prosperity of New Zealand, including climate change, the WTO and international trade, and regional security challenges.

Mr Tabuteau will also travel to Berlin to attend the ‘Advocating Human Rights in the 21st Century’ conference on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as to Warsaw and Vienna.

"Attendance at this conference, hosted by German Foreign Minister Maas, underlines New Zealand’s strong support for the protection and promotion of human rights. It will highlight New Zealand’s International Human Rights Action Plan 2019-2023 and New Zealand efforts to make a positive difference to global human rights issues."

"Visits to Poland and Austria are an opportunity to enhance New Zealand’s relationships with these important European Union (EU) member states following recent elections there and to grow support for a free trade agreement between the EU and New Zealand."

Mr Tabuteau departs New Zealand on Sunday 8 December and returns on Wednesday 18 December.