National March for Life Wellington 2019

Monday, 9 December, 2019 - 19:16

Right to Life commends the 2,400 men, women and children who peacefully and joyfully marched to Parliament in Wellington yesterday, Saturday 7th December, to express their support for a culture of life with love for mothers and their precious unborn.

The march began at Civic Square and the marchers walked in blustery conditions through the streets of central Wellington to Parliament grounds where they were addressed by Pro-Life and Pro- family advocates and National Party MPs, including Simon O’Connor and Alfred Ngaro. Both MP’s spoke passionately about the need to continue to speak out against the governments intentions to remove protection for our unborn children.

May our Parliament be attentive to the message we respectfully present, that we are absolutely opposed to the culture of death that our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks to force on our country by completely removing abortion from our crime statutes.

Those who marched, want New Zealand to be a nation where the beauty and dignity of every human life is valued and protected from conception.

The aims of the March for Life were to:

- Celebrate life.

- Remember the more than 500,000 pre-born babies who have lost their lives to abortion.

- Increase public awareness of abortion, and its impact on women, families and society.

- Bring all New Zealanders of good will together, united in the one common vision of making abortion unthinkable.

Those organisations represented were:-

Couples for Christ Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God NZ

Family First

Family Life International NZ

Focus on the Family

Hillary’s Law

Jesus for NZ

John Paul II Centre for Life Christchurch

NZ Catholic Bishops Conference

NZ Christian Network

Promise Keepers

Right to Life

Voice for Life