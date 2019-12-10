Summary of public feedback on Charities Act released - Internal Affairs

Tuesday, 10 December, 2019 - 17:44

The Department of Internal Affairs today released a summary of public submissions made during consultation to modernise the Charities Act 2005.

"We would like to acknowledge everyone who shared their time, experience and ideas with us through making a submission or attending a community meeting," says Raj Krishnan, General Manager Policy.

Public consultation occurred between late February and the end of May 2019 with 27 community meetings and hui held throughout the country over March and April.

"More than 360 submitters gave their views on what works well and what could be improved under the Charities Act. The strength and diversity of views that came through means we must take our time to carefully work through the complex issues raised.

"We need to ensure modernisation of the Act suits the needs and requirements of the charitable sector. We will continue to engage and involve them throughout this process and no legislative changes will be proposed without further consultation," says Krishnan.

The summary of submissions is available on the Department of Internal Affairs website at https://www.dia.govt.nz/charitiesact.

