Publication timing for Long-term Fiscal Statement 2020 - Treasury

Wednesday, 11 December, 2019 - 13:14

Treasury Secretary Dr Caralee McLiesh has announced that the Treasury is planning to publish its next Long-term Fiscal Statement (LTFS) at the end of March 2020.

The Public Finance Act 1989 requires that the Treasury prepares a statement on New Zealand's long-term fiscal position at least every four years. The LTFS must cover at least the next 40 years and include a description of all significant assumptions underlying any projections.

The LTFS is an opportunity to stimulate discussion to support strategic decision-making by governments and others, regarding some of the longer-term fiscal challenges and associated intergenerational wellbeing risks and opportunities.

The ageing population will be a major focus of the 2020 LTFS, as it has been in previous Statements. In addition, the LTFS will include a chapter on climate change for the first time.

The LTFS presents projections and scenarios, including illustrations of the potential long-term fiscal outcomes associated with current policy settings. These scenarios are based on modelling and analysis drawing on available evidence and with clearly stated assumptions. The LTFS scenarios are not financial forecasts or predictions, and the LTFS will not include specific policy recommendations.

A further media advisory will be issued closer to publication to seek expressions of interest for a media and analyst briefing on the LTFS.