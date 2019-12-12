Chief Victims Advisor releases recommendations for reform

Thursday, 12 December, 2019 - 07:30

The Chief Victims Advisor to Government Dr Kim McGregor has made four recommendations to improve the justice system for victims, including establishing a new independent body or mechanism to enforce victims’ rights.

The Government has today released Dr McGregor’s report Te Tangi o te Manawanui, which means "the heart that says ‘no more’ in order to protect our taonga: future generations". This report sets out Dr McGregor’s recommendations for how to improve the criminal justice system for victims.

"Many victims say their overall experiences in the justice system are negative, and some victims are recommending that others who are victimised shouldn’t report the crime because their treatment is so poor," Dr McGregor says. "I believe this amounts to a growing crisis of confidence in our justice system from a victim’s perspective.

"This should make everyone stand up and take notice. We must listen to victims of crime, especially within the justice reform programme.

"Bringing the focus back to the victim is essential. A criminal justice system focused primarily on the people who offend will inevitably fail to adequately address the needs of those who have been harmed."

The report is the culmination of almost two years’ worth of feedback from victims around the country, including engagements through the HÄpaitia te Oranga Tangata, Safe and Effective Justice reform programme, at the Strengthening the Criminal Justice System for Victims Workshop in March 2019, and through the online victims’ survey Dr McGregor ran in February this year, which heard from 620 victims of crime.

"I see the HÄpaitia programme as a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to improve justice for victims. Currently victims do not have their own representation nor sufficient information, voice, support or advocacy to ensure their rights are implemented.

"Now is the time to create meaningful and lasting change to ensure victims of crime experience a fairer justice system."

Dr McGregor makes four key recommendations in the report for both immediate and more transformative change:

- Improve procedural justice for victims by upholding victims’ rights, improving access to support and information, and ensuring their safety throughout the system

- Develop an integrated, pro-active and tailored support system focused on restoring victims’ wellbeing

- Develop a variety of alternative justice processes by partnering with MÄori, and restorative and therapeutic justice specialists

- Establish a Te Tiriti-based, independent mechanism to enforce victims’ rights and monitor the criminal justice system from a victim’s perspective.

"Some of these recommendations include simple changes that will make the world of difference for victims going through the justice system, such as keeping victims better informed throughout the justice process and treating them with respect by listening to them at all stages - this is simply asking authorities to comply with the rights set out in the Victims Rights Act 2002."

"In addition, developing a tailored social services response is also vital, especially if we are to prevent the revictimization of those who first experience victimisation. A pro-active response is important to all victims of crime regardless of whether they report to the Police or not."

Many victims of crime do not want to report crime to a system where prison is the only option. One of the key recommendations is for the government to work alongside restorative and therapeutic justice specialists to develop better ways of doing things.

"And, MÄori have long said that services and systems that are designed by MÄori work best for MÄori and for all," Dr McGregor says. "To achieve better services for MÄori and others means being more committed to our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and enabling Maori to practice Te Ao MÄori models of healing and tikanga principles.

The report also calls for a new independent body or mechanism to be established in partnership with MÄori that would be responsible for monitoring and upholding victims’ rights. This body would work to reduce the barriers to reporting crime, advocate for victims through listening to their complaints about system gaps and using victim experiences to create impetus for continuous system improvements.

"Lack of alignment and siloed thinking are problems that have been known for a long time and some government agencies have recently expressed the will to address them," Dr McGregor says. "Yet problems persist. With renewed effort and focus, and sufficient prioritisation from Ministers, they can be addressed."