Nominations still open for Turangi Tongariro Community Board by-election

Thursday, 12 December, 2019 - 08:51

There is now under two weeks left to get your nominations in for the Turangi Tongariro Community Board by-election.

A by-election is being held for the Tongariro subdivision following the resignation of Wally van der Aa.

Deputy electoral officer Tina Jakes said nominations are open until midday Monday, December 23.

The voting period will then follow from Monday, January 27 to midday Tuesday, February 18, she said.

Nomination forms and further information is available at www.taupodc.govt.nz/council/elections/by-election-2020 or at the Turangi Customer Service Office.