Bereavement leave for parents of stillbirths and miscarriages - NZCTU

Thursday, 12 December, 2019 - 10:35

The first step in making things fairer, for those that have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth, got closer with the passing of the first reading of Labour MP Ginny Anderson’s Holidays Act (Bereavement Leave for Miscarriage) Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

"The unexpected loss of a pregnancy is a traumatic experience. Anyone who has experienced, or been close to someone, who has been through a miscarriage or a stillbirth, knows what a hugely significant experience this is," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"Ensuring that people have paid time off to start their recovery is a basic health need; emotionally as well as physically. Clarifying in law that three days leave can be used by both parents who have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth is a welcome adjustment to our labour law," Wagstaff said.