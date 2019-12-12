National will deliver first-class care for seniors - National Party

Thursday, 12 December, 2019 - 10:48

Seniors will be able to access first-class care under a National Government that gives them the opportunity to retain independence and live well in their later years, National’s Associate Health spokesperson Maggie Barry says.

"National believes all New Zealanders should have the opportunity to be as independent as possible, and health services should support older New Zealanders to be independent.

"Seniors are especially vulnerable to elder abuse and neglect, dementia and illnesses like arthritis. We want elderly Kiwis to live enjoyable, meaningful lives with strong social connections.

"In our Health Discussion Document, National is committing to producing a Dementia Action Plan so information and tools are available regardless of where you live or the level of care you require. We know dementia can be isolating, but we’re focussed on creating communities which are supportive and understanding of people with dementia.

"Living independently is another important aspect of ageing well. We’re proposing encouraging seniors to adopt technologies which will support them to live in their own homes for as long as possible. We’re also proposing rolling out the Community Connects model to combat loneliness and isolation among our seniors.

"One of the key health challenges National wants to address is arthritis. Whilst it doesn’t just affect older people, it’s a condition that impacts the quality of life of arthritis sufferers. We’re proposing making healthy bones and joints a priority so that we can support New Zealanders living with arthritis as they age.

"We’ll invest in the health of older New Zealanders and make their care a priority. We want to ensure every Kiwi is able to access the care they need, from the first thousand days to their later years.

"National will restore confidence in New Zealand’s public health system. We’re doing the work in Opposition so National is ready to hit the ground running in 2020."