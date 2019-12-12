National will deliver more frontline mental health services - National Party

Thursday, 12 December, 2019 - 10:48

National will deliver more frontline mental health services more effectively, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

"We want to ensure New Zealanders can access high quality services no matter where they live. Mental health is just as important as physical health.

"In our Health Discussion Document, we’re proposing implementing a centralised approach to the commissioning of mental health services to prevent a postcode lottery and ensure Kiwis have consistent access to care across the country.

"We know everyone has different needs. We’ll be responsive to emerging mental health issues and provide support at all stages of mental health care. One of the ways we’re proposing to do this is through a Step Up/Step Down model of care, which seeks to mix structured activities with one-on-one support so patients can work on their recovery.

"We’ll integrate mental health services more effectively, such as through the Mental Health co-response which is expert-designed and sees mental health nurses attend incidents alongside Police and paramedics, so those in acute need get dedicated mental health care.

"We also want to ensure mental health first aid is delivered just as routinely as physical first aid. Currently, most workplaces are required to have a first aider. We’ll establish a contestable fund for mental health first aid training.

"Good mental health is important for everyone, and we’ll all experience times in our lives when we might need help. It’s important New Zealanders have access to the best care using innovative new technologies tailored to their needs.

"National will focus on delivering frontline services sooner, so we catch emerging issues early."