Thursday, 12 December, 2019 - 10:48

National will seek to address MÄori health inequities by relentlessly focussing on early detection, prevention and setting targets, National’s Associate Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

"Our overall strategy takes a needs based approach and MÄori currently have poorer outcomes and lower average life expectancy than non-MÄori across most health metrics. Our Health Discussion Document looks at ways to address this through targeted interventions which advance and promote MÄori health.

"As part of our commitment to reducing inequities, we’ll reinstate the requirement for every DHB to report against a MÄori Health Strategy annually. This will focus resources and attention to high need areas.

"We’ve asked DHBs and MÄori health providers where funding for MÄori health could have the greatest impact.

"They’ve told us that lung cancer is the most common cancer in MÄori women and the second-most common in MÄori men. National has listened and we will do something about it. For all smokers who meet the criteria, National will pilot low-dose CT scanning to ensure early detection and treatment of lung cancers.

"We also know that MÄori experience gout at much higher rates than non-MÄori. Gout is estimated to cost New Zealand more than $200 million per year in economic costs.

"We’ll explore a nationwide programme of gout management in collaboration with Arthritis New Zealand. We’re proposing measures which ensure MÄori and Pasifika have equitable access to medication which lowers their uric acid levels and improved public education.

"These targeted measures will have a big impact. National is doing the work in Opposition so we’re ready to hit the ground running in 2020."