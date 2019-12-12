Tailored housing package for Hastings - Woods and Mahuta

|
More housing and housing support services are coming to Hastings, with Housing Minister Megan Woods and Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta announcing a package today.
The Hastings housing package includes:
200 houses including state housing and papakainga affordable rental homes100 Housing First places in Napier and HastingsHouse repairs for whÄnau with children and short term temporary housing for severely overcrowded housesMore wraparound services for people receiving the Emergency Housing - Special Needs Grant
"We know that to tackle the housing crisis we need to provide a tailored response to each region’s needs. We’ve worked closely with the Hasting District Council, iwi and community to come up with this package," said Megan Woods.
"I would like to acknowledge the mayor of Hastings District, Sandra Hazlehurst, and the Chair of NgÄti Kahungunu, Ngahiwi Tomoana, for their collaboration with central government on this work.
"The new houses will be a mix of public housing from KÄinga Ora, Community Housing Providers, and papakÄinga affordable housing on MÄori land. $8.7m will support delivery of the papakÄinga housing and whÄnau home repairs, on top of existing funding sources.
"Housing First is an internationally recognised approach which gets people into homes first and then connects people with the right social services for them. The Government will be expanding this programme to Napier and Hastings through Whatever it Takes Charitable Trust, Emerge Aotearoa and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga," said Megan Woods.
Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta says Te Puni KÅkiri will deliver and support papakÄinga housing in the region to ensure whÄnau MÄori have access to safe, warm and affordable housing.
"Utilising the regional network of Te Puni KÅkiri, an additional 22 affordable rental homes will be constructed and infrastructure for 17 further sites will help ensure more housing is delivered in the near future," said Nanaia Mahuta.
"We are currently working in Rotorua on the next place-based response," said Megan Woods.
