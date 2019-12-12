Tailored housing package for Hastings - Woods and Mahuta

Thursday, 12 December, 2019 - 13:52

More housing and housing support services are coming to Hastings, with Housing Minister Megan Woods and Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta announcing a package today.

The Hastings housing package includes:

200 houses including state housing and papakainga affordable rental homes100 Housing First places in Napier and HastingsHouse repairs for whÄnau with children and short term temporary housing for severely overcrowded housesMore wraparound services for people receiving the Emergency Housing - Special Needs Grant

"We know that to tackle the housing crisis we need to provide a tailored response to each region’s needs. We’ve worked closely with the Hasting District Council, iwi and community to come up with this package," said Megan Woods.

"I would like to acknowledge the mayor of Hastings District, Sandra Hazlehurst, and the Chair of NgÄti Kahungunu, Ngahiwi Tomoana, for their collaboration with central government on this work.

"The new houses will be a mix of public housing from KÄinga Ora, Community Housing Providers, and papakÄinga affordable housing on MÄori land. $8.7m will support delivery of the papakÄinga housing and whÄnau home repairs, on top of existing funding sources.

"Housing First is an internationally recognised approach which gets people into homes first and then connects people with the right social services for them. The Government will be expanding this programme to Napier and Hastings through Whatever it Takes Charitable Trust, Emerge Aotearoa and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga," said Megan Woods.

Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta says Te Puni KÅkiri will deliver and support papakÄinga housing in the region to ensure whÄnau MÄori have access to safe, warm and affordable housing.

"Utilising the regional network of Te Puni KÅkiri, an additional 22 affordable rental homes will be constructed and infrastructure for 17 further sites will help ensure more housing is delivered in the near future," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"We are currently working in Rotorua on the next place-based response," said Megan Woods.