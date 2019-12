Papakainga housing model inspires whanau well-being - Mahuta

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 10:15

A housing project by Kohupātiki whānau in Hastings is an outstanding example of a Māori-led housing initiative that can reduce financial pressure and reconnect whānau to their whakapapa says the Minister for Māori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister Mahuta officially opened the Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust papakāinga in Kohupātiki this morning.

"Since moving to the papakāinga, Whānau have a shared sense of wellbeing as they contribute towards a whānau asset, they live near the Marae where so many community activities take place such as kapa haka and te reo Māori classes. It’s about strengthening whānau and the community. It’s a win-win situation.

"It is clear to me that papakāinga housing is providing whānau with safe, warm, healthy and affordable housing options that can provide a number of long-term wellbeing benefits.

"As demonstrated by this papakāinga, we can invest in the housing aspirations of our people and provide whānau with more than just housing ownership and security. This will also create also a way for whānau to strengthen their whānau and whenua connections which will have a long-term beneficial impact," says Minister Mahuta.

Te Puni Kōkiri, through its Māori Housing Network, invested $1.02 million into this project for the infrastructure and construction of four homes. The whare are of mixed tenure including individual ownership and collectively owned rentals.

"Good quality housing is a building block for whānau to thrive and is key to developing strong and resilient Māori communities," says Nanaia Mahuta.