Papakainga housing model inspires whanau well-being - Mahuta

A housing project by KohupÄtiki whÄnau in Hastings is an outstanding example of a MÄori-led housing initiative that can reduce financial pressure and reconnect whÄnau to their whakapapa says the Minister for MÄori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.
Minister Mahuta officially opened the Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust papakÄinga in KohupÄtiki this morning.
"Since moving to the papakÄinga, WhÄnau have a shared sense of wellbeing as they contribute towards a whÄnau asset, they live near the Marae where so many community activities take place such as kapa haka and te reo MÄori classes. It’s about strengthening whÄnau and the community. It’s a win-win situation.
"It is clear to me that papakÄinga housing is providing whÄnau with safe, warm, healthy and affordable housing options that can provide a number of long-term wellbeing benefits.
"As demonstrated by this papakÄinga, we can invest in the housing aspirations of our people and provide whÄnau with more than just housing ownership and security. This will also create also a way for whÄnau to strengthen their whÄnau and whenua connections which will have a long-term beneficial impact," says Minister Mahuta.
Te Puni KÅkiri, through its MÄori Housing Network, invested $1.02 million into this project for the infrastructure and construction of four homes. The whare are of mixed tenure including individual ownership and collectively owned rentals.
"Good quality housing is a building block for whÄnau to thrive and is key to developing strong and resilient MÄori communities," says Nanaia Mahuta.
