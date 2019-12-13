Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Papakainga housing model inspires whanau well-being - Mahuta

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 10:15

A housing project by KohupÄtiki whÄnau in Hastings is an outstanding example of a MÄori-led housing initiative that can reduce financial pressure and reconnect whÄnau to their whakapapa says the Minister for MÄori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister Mahuta officially opened the Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust papakÄinga in KohupÄtiki this morning.

"Since moving to the papakÄinga, WhÄnau have a shared sense of wellbeing as they contribute towards a whÄnau asset, they live near the Marae where so many community activities take place such as kapa haka and te reo MÄori classes. It’s about strengthening whÄnau and the community. It’s a win-win situation.

"It is clear to me that papakÄinga housing is providing whÄnau with safe, warm, healthy and affordable housing options that can provide a number of long-term wellbeing benefits.

"As demonstrated by this papakÄinga, we can invest in the housing aspirations of our people and provide whÄnau with more than just housing ownership and security. This will also create also a way for whÄnau to strengthen their whÄnau and whenua connections which will have a long-term beneficial impact," says Minister Mahuta.

Te Puni KÅkiri, through its MÄori Housing Network, invested $1.02 million into this project for the infrastructure and construction of four homes. The whare are of mixed tenure including individual ownership and collectively owned rentals.

"Good quality housing is a building block for whÄnau to thrive and is key to developing strong and resilient MÄori communities," says Nanaia Mahuta.

