Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 12:59

A housing project by KohupÄtiki whÄnau in Hastings is an outstanding example of a MÄori-led housing initiative that can reduce financial pressure and reconnect whÄnau to their whakapapa says the Minister for MÄori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister Mahuta officially opened the Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust papakÄinga in KohupÄtiki this morning.

"Since moving to the papakÄinga, WhÄnau have a shared sense of wellbeing as they contribute towards a whÄnau asset, they live near the Marae where so many community activities take place such as kapa haka and te reo MÄori classes. It’s about strengthening whÄnau and the community. It’s a win-win situation.

"It is clear to me that papakÄinga housing is providing whÄnau with safe, warm, healthy and affordable housing options that can provide a number of long-term wellbeing benefits.

"As demonstrated by this papakÄinga, we can invest in the housing aspirations of our people and provide whÄnau with more than just housing ownership and security. This will also create also a way for whÄnau to strengthen their whÄnau and whenua connections which will have a long-term beneficial impact," says Minister Mahuta.

Te Puni KÅkiri, through its MÄori Housing Network, invested $1.02 million into this project for the infrastructure and construction of four homes. The whare are of mixed tenure including individual ownership and collectively owned rentals.

"Good quality housing is a building block for whÄnau to thrive and is key to developing strong and resilient MÄori communities," says Nanaia Mahuta.

Editors Note : For further information about the MÄori Housing Network go to https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network

Hua mai ana te oranga whÄnau i te tauira papakÄinga

Ko te tino tauira o te kaupapa kÅkiri whare he kaupapa i whakahaeretia e KohupÄtiki hei hiki pea i ngÄ taumahatanga pÅ«tea, hei tÅ«honohono anÅ hoki i ngÄ whÄnau ki Å rÄtou whakapapa.

NÄ Minita Mahuta te whakatuwheratanga Åkawa o te papakÄinga te Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust i KohupÄtiki i te ata nei.

"NÅ te hÅ«nukutanga ki te papakÄinga, kei te rongo te whÄnau i te wairua o te oranga i a rÄtou e whakapau kaha ana ki te rawa o te whÄnau, e noho tata rÄtou ki te marae te wÄhi ka tÅ« ai ngÄ momo mahi pÄrÄ i te kapa haka me ngÄ karÄhe reo MÄori. He kaupapa mÅ te whakapakaritanga o te whÄnau, o te hapori hoki. He Ähuatanga pai tÅ«, pai hinga tÄnei.

"He mÄrama ki a au, ko ngÄ whare i ngÄ papakÄinga, he haumaru, he mahana, he hauora, he ngÄwari hoki te utu mÄ ngÄ whÄnau, ka mutu, he nui hoki ngÄ hua oranga ka puta i te roanga o te wÄ.

"Kua kitea i tÄnei papakÄinga, e taea ai te whakapau pÅ«tea ki ngÄ wawata whare o tÅ tÄtou iwi, he nui noa ake ngÄ hua i te hoko whare me te haumarutanga noa iho mÄ te whÄnau. MÄ konei hoki e whakarite huarahi ai kia whakapakari i ngÄ hononga ki ngÄ whÄnau, ki te whenua hoki, ka hua mai anÅ ngÄ painga o tÄnei i roto i te roanga o te wÄ, e ai ki a Minita Mahuta.

NÄ Te Puni KÅkiri mÄ roto i tÅna Whatunga Whare MÄori, te $1.02 miriona i whakapau ki tÄnei kaupapa mÅ te hanganga me te hanga o ngÄ whare e whÄ. He rerekÄ ngÄ tÄngata i roto i ia whare, ko Ätahi whare nÄ te tangata tonu i hoko, ko Ätahi atu he whare rÄ«hi.

He mea tino nui te kounga o ngÄ whare kia ora ai, kia momoho ai ngÄ whÄnau, he mea nui hoki ki te whakawhanaketanga o ngÄ hapori MÄori pakari, mÄia hoki," te kÄ« a Nanaia Mahuta.

KÅrero nÄ Te Ätita : MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero mÅ te Whatunga Whare MÄori here ki https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network