A housing project by KohupÄtiki whÄnau in Hastings is an outstanding example of a MÄori-led housing initiative that can reduce financial pressure and reconnect whÄnau to their whakapapa says the Minister for MÄori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.
Minister Mahuta officially opened the Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust papakÄinga in KohupÄtiki this morning.
"Since moving to the papakÄinga, WhÄnau have a shared sense of wellbeing as they contribute towards a whÄnau asset, they live near the Marae where so many community activities take place such as kapa haka and te reo MÄori classes. It’s about strengthening whÄnau and the community. It’s a win-win situation.
"It is clear to me that papakÄinga housing is providing whÄnau with safe, warm, healthy and affordable housing options that can provide a number of long-term wellbeing benefits.
"As demonstrated by this papakÄinga, we can invest in the housing aspirations of our people and provide whÄnau with more than just housing ownership and security. This will also create also a way for whÄnau to strengthen their whÄnau and whenua connections which will have a long-term beneficial impact," says Minister Mahuta.
Te Puni KÅkiri, through its MÄori Housing Network, invested $1.02 million into this project for the infrastructure and construction of four homes. The whare are of mixed tenure including individual ownership and collectively owned rentals.
"Good quality housing is a building block for whÄnau to thrive and is key to developing strong and resilient MÄori communities," says Nanaia Mahuta.
Editors Note : For further information about the MÄori Housing Network go to https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network
Hua mai ana te oranga whÄnau i te tauira papakÄinga
Ko te tino tauira o te kaupapa kÅkiri whare he kaupapa i whakahaeretia e KohupÄtiki hei hiki pea i ngÄ taumahatanga pÅ«tea, hei tÅ«honohono anÅ hoki i ngÄ whÄnau ki Å rÄtou whakapapa.
NÄ Minita Mahuta te whakatuwheratanga Åkawa o te papakÄinga te Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust i KohupÄtiki i te ata nei.
"NÅ te hÅ«nukutanga ki te papakÄinga, kei te rongo te whÄnau i te wairua o te oranga i a rÄtou e whakapau kaha ana ki te rawa o te whÄnau, e noho tata rÄtou ki te marae te wÄhi ka tÅ« ai ngÄ momo mahi pÄrÄ i te kapa haka me ngÄ karÄhe reo MÄori. He kaupapa mÅ te whakapakaritanga o te whÄnau, o te hapori hoki. He Ähuatanga pai tÅ«, pai hinga tÄnei.
"He mÄrama ki a au, ko ngÄ whare i ngÄ papakÄinga, he haumaru, he mahana, he hauora, he ngÄwari hoki te utu mÄ ngÄ whÄnau, ka mutu, he nui hoki ngÄ hua oranga ka puta i te roanga o te wÄ.
"Kua kitea i tÄnei papakÄinga, e taea ai te whakapau pÅ«tea ki ngÄ wawata whare o tÅ tÄtou iwi, he nui noa ake ngÄ hua i te hoko whare me te haumarutanga noa iho mÄ te whÄnau. MÄ konei hoki e whakarite huarahi ai kia whakapakari i ngÄ hononga ki ngÄ whÄnau, ki te whenua hoki, ka hua mai anÅ ngÄ painga o tÄnei i roto i te roanga o te wÄ, e ai ki a Minita Mahuta.
NÄ Te Puni KÅkiri mÄ roto i tÅna Whatunga Whare MÄori, te $1.02 miriona i whakapau ki tÄnei kaupapa mÅ te hanganga me te hanga o ngÄ whare e whÄ. He rerekÄ ngÄ tÄngata i roto i ia whare, ko Ätahi whare nÄ te tangata tonu i hoko, ko Ätahi atu he whare rÄ«hi.
He mea tino nui te kounga o ngÄ whare kia ora ai, kia momoho ai ngÄ whÄnau, he mea nui hoki ki te whakawhanaketanga o ngÄ hapori MÄori pakari, mÄia hoki," te kÄ« a Nanaia Mahuta.
KÅrero nÄ Te Ätita : MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero mÅ te Whatunga Whare MÄori here ki https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network
