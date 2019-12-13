New funding to support Environment Centres working for sustainable local solutions

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 18:03

New Government funding announced today will help communities make a difference in tackling environmental issues Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage announced in Hawkes Bay today.

The Ministry for the Environment’s Community Environment Fund is dedicating $243,101 to growing the capacity and capability of the Environment Hubs Aotearoa’s (EHA) network. Local environment centres in the EHA network help New Zealanders to take practical action in their homes, communities, and workplaces to protect nature and live more sustainably.

"The new funding allows EHA to build on its already successful network which has helped programmes and projects across Aotearoa educating communities on reducing waste, protecting nature and reducing energy consumption," said Eugenie Sage.

"Environment centres such as the Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay are a fantastic place for people to come together, share information on living well while reducing waste, reducing energy use and living more sustainably as well as creating attractive neighbourhoods and stronger, more resilient communities.

Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay has gone from strength to strength over the last two years with a new building offering more space to dismantle e-waste with more than 660 TVs having been diverted from landfill since April 2019. In addition community education has ramped up with 46 free events and workshops on sustainability held for people in Hawke’s Bay.

"The one year long project aims to connect and inspire centres around New Zealand to expand their work with local communities, and use a comprehensive set of sustainability indicators to monitor and report on their impacts.

The goal of the Environment Hubs network is to enable social enterprise, community environmental education and promote on-the-ground action for a resilient, sustainable communities and environment.

Each day EHA works with everyday New Zealanders to help them take practical steps to make their lives healthier, more sustainable and connected.

"EHA is a great example of positive community-led groups taking a leading role in creating local environmental change," added Eugenie Sage.