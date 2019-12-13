Have your say on the Urban Development Bill

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 18:33

The Environment Committee has opened for public submissions on the Urban Development Bill. The bill follows on from the KÄinga Ora-Homes and Communities bill, which disestablished Housing New Zealand and set up a Crown entity in the same name.

The overarching aim of this bill is to provide KÄinga Ora with powers to improve the social and economic performance of New Zealand’s urban areas through complex development projects.

The bill would enable KÄinga Ora to facilitate these projects, which are called specified development projects (SDPs). SDPs are intended to improve urban development outcomes through a mix of housing types, transport connections, employment and business opportunities, infrastructure, community facilities, and green spaces.

The bill would give KÄinga Ora:

- access to a tool-kit of development powers when undertaking SDPs

- access to land acquisition powers when undertaking SDPs.

KÄinga Ora would have the ability to undertake these projects by itself, or partner with iwi, local Government or the private sector. The bill is also designed to reduce the risk of complex developments and create opportunities for the private market, councils, and MÄori developers.