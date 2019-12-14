A minute’s silence for Whakaari White Island victims

Saturday, 14 December, 2019 - 14:00

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.

"Wherever you are in New Zealand, or around the world, this is a moment we can stand alongside those who have lost loved ones in this extraordinary tragedy," Jacinda Ardern says.

"Together we can express our sorrow for those who have died and been hurt, and our support for their grieving families and friends."

The Prime Minister will observe the silence alongside the Cabinet at their weekly meeting.

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December.