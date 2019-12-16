More progress in delivering te reo Maori in schools - Davis

|
600 new te reo advocates are being sought following the success of a programme that supports the Government’s plan to integrate te reo MÄori into education, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.
Registrations for Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori 2020 are now open, with courses starting from February onwards.
"We know educational success is higher for tamariki who learn in or through te reo MÄori. That’s why our Government is committed to every child having te reo MÄori in their learning by 2025," Kelvin Davis said.
"To help us achieve this goal, we launched Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori this year, with nearly 700 teachers giving it a go. It was such a hit, we’ve decided to do it again in 2020.
"People will need to be quick. There are already over 900 expressions of interest for next year’s courses," Kelvin Davis said.
Other Government initiatives to support MÄori students to succeed as MÄori include:
Te Kawa Matakura - an education programme that will grow future young MÄori leaders through mÄtauranga and te reo MÄori.
Addressing racism and unconscious bias across the system with a $42 million investment in Te Hurihanganui.
A $32 million funding boost for KÅhanga Reo to upgrade buildings, lift wages, and allow volunteers to be paid.
Reforms of Tomorrow’s Schools to create meaningful change for Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau.
