More progress in delivering te reo Maori in schools - Davis

Monday, 16 December, 2019 - 15:01

600 new te reo advocates are being sought following the success of a programme that supports the Government’s plan to integrate te reo MÄori into education, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Registrations for Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori 2020 are now open, with courses starting from February onwards.

"We know educational success is higher for tamariki who learn in or through te reo MÄori. That’s why our Government is committed to every child having te reo MÄori in their learning by 2025," Kelvin Davis said.

"To help us achieve this goal, we launched Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori this year, with nearly 700 teachers giving it a go. It was such a hit, we’ve decided to do it again in 2020.

"People will need to be quick. There are already over 900 expressions of interest for next year’s courses," Kelvin Davis said.

Other Government initiatives to support MÄori students to succeed as MÄori include:

Te Kawa Matakura - an education programme that will grow future young MÄori leaders through mÄtauranga and te reo MÄori.

Addressing racism and unconscious bias across the system with a $42 million investment in Te Hurihanganui.

A $32 million funding boost for KÅhanga Reo to upgrade buildings, lift wages, and allow volunteers to be paid.

Reforms of Tomorrow’s Schools to create meaningful change for Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau.