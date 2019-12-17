Winston Peters welcomes Climate Change Commission - NZ First

Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 - 13:43

New Zealand First is pleased to see a key commitment of the Coalition Agreement come to fruition today in the launch of a new Climate Change Commission.

Leader of New Zealand First, Rt Hon Winston Peters said, "The establishment of such a Commission is one thing that the parties of Government agree on.

"Other parties, including National, wanted the Commission to be independent and make their own binding recommendations like the Reserve Bank.

"But our party said that democratically elected Members of Parliament should be making the final decision on matters to do with climate change. That is what will happen," said Mr Peters.

Mr Peters welcomed the seven new Commissioners who have vast industry, agricultural, economic and scientific experience.

"When we started this Commission we were looking to provide a balance of Commissioners who are greatly experienced over a number of areas including agriculture.

"There are 23,000 stakeholders out in rural New Zealand who need to be assured they can be in front of this change and not be the victims of it.

"I am pleased to say I think the mass majority of responsible New Zealanders want us to take action.

"Climate change is something we can sustainably deal with and that no one will be disadvantaged.

"Our plan is to ensure that the solutions that we’re going to put in place over the next decade work.

"We are 100 per cent behind this Commission," said Mr Peters.

Please see a video from Mr Peters about the Commission here: https://www.facebook.com/winstonpeters/videos/2632647650118074/