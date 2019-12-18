A pursuit of justice for Rua Kenana - charitable trust

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 07:38

Emotions are expected to run high today as over 300 people gather at Parliament for the second and third reading of Te Pire kia unuhia te hara kai runga i a Rua KÄnana, the Rua KÄnana Pardon bill.

WhÄnau travelled from across the motu to be at this significant event as it is officially one step closer to being made law.

Spokesperson for NgÄ Toenga o NgÄ Tamariki a Iharaira me NgÄ Uri o MaungapÅhatu Charitable Trust Nika Rua says it is a day that will be well remembered.

"This has been a long time coming, it has been a journey that spans over a century to have the name of Rua KÄnana cleared, so it is an emotional day for us to be present as it is one step closer to becoming law," says Nika Rua.

"Kua tae ki te wÄ kia unuhia te hara kai runga i a Rua, kia whakahokia tÅna mana me tÅna ingoa rangatira ki a ia me ana uri.

"During our journey down to PÅneke we listened to waiata and stories about the impact that the invasion of 1916 at MaungapÅhatu had on our people. Women were raped, some of our future leaders were killed and of course our tipuna was imprisoned and convicted of a crime he didn’t do.

"If I refer to one of the compositions of Mihikitekapua in her waiata ‘Te roa o te whenua’ i tÄ«kina ai e ngÄ Iharaira tÄnei waiata a Mihikitekapua hei whakaara i te wairua o ngÄ pÄhitanga taumaha o ngÄ ture tinihanga a te karauna ki runga i te tinana, hinengaro, wairua, o te tipuna nei a te Rua me tana iwi Iharaira.

So, us being here is part of the vision that he had and is part of our aspirations to ensure we get justice for these wrongs."

This is the fourth statutory pardon in Aotearoa to be given as part of the Crown-MÄori relations portfolio and will clear the name of Rua KÄnana from a criminal conviction.

TÅ«hoe prophet, leader and pacifist Rua KÄnana was wrongfully arrested during a raid at MaungapÅhatu on April 1916 when 70-armed policemen invaded MaungapÅhatu.

His son Toko Rua and Te Maipi Te Whiu were killed during gunfire exchange and other MÄori and police were injured. Charges against him were later dismissed but he was imprisoned on an earlier charge of 'moral resistance'.

"The event at MaungapÅhatu had long-lasting effects on our people and to the Iharaira faith," says Nika Rua. "This bill is just one way that validates the treatment of Rua KÄnana and the damage of our reputation as a whÄnau and as a community.

We suffered greatly because of the invasion and illegal capture of Rua."

"We are a step closer to our goal of achieving our aspirations to vindicate our ancestor and restoring the mana of our people."

On Saturday 21 December 2019 at MaungapÅhatu marae, NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Iharaira me ngÄ Uri o MaungapÅhatu Charitable Trust will host the Crown headed by the Governor General and iwi from across the motu as the Royal Assent is given to the bill for the first time in the history of legislation.