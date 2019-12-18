Medicinal Cannabis regulations means final Christmas of suffering for many - Greens

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 11:32

The Green Party welcome medicinal cannabis regulations released today that will ensure timely treatment for suffering patients.

The Green Party negotiated three major changes to the Government bill that:

Required the regulations were in place by the end of 2019

Meant New Zealand native strains were to be included in the regime

Included a stop gap criminal defence for those in palliative care.

"Everyone deserves to live a life free of pain. For hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders they’ve found relief with medicinal cannabis but have risked jail time in the process.

"With the Greens at the heart of Government we have negotiated getting these regulations in place in the next few months.

"Hopefully for many New Zealanders this will mean this Christmas will be the last in excruciating pain. This is what a compassionate and caring New Zealand looks like".