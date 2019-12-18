Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 13:33

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust says the Waitangi Tribunal’s report into the Hauraki settlement overlapping claims inquiry is justifiably critical of the Crown and the Hauraki-MarutÅ«Ähu collective redress.

The damning report, released today, states that the Crown breached several of its Treaty obligations to Tauranga Moana iwi and NgÄtiwai, including the principles of partnership and active protection.

The Tribunal found the Crown failed to act honourably and in good faith and its conduct created fresh grievances, fractured relationships and caused further delays to the settlement process.

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust Deputy Chair Ngarimu Blair says the report confirms what NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei has been saying for years and challenging all the way to the Supreme Court, and it is a big win for all iwi.

"The report reinforces the seriousness of the issues with the Crown’s approach to overlapping claims and its relationships with Tauranga Moana, NgÄtiwai and all settled iwi, including NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei," he says.

"This is a win for Tauranga Moana and NgÄtiwai, but it is also a win for the many iwi who have been concerned at the Crown’s approach to the MarutÅ«Ähu Collective and Pare Hauraki settlements.

"NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei is preparing our case for the High Court to get clarity about our legal rights and our tikanga rights, confirmed in our Treaty settlement for central Auckland. This follows the Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that raised serious concerns with the Hauraki-MarutÅ«Ähu offers.

"The Waitangi Tribunal’s Hauraki report confirms our stance."

Mr Blair says the MarutÅ«Ähu Collective settlement includes the transfer of properties from within the heartland of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei, without consultation or recognition of its mana whenua rights.

"The Crown failed to assess and test the claims of Hauraki in the Tauranga and Aotea areas, just as it failed to do so in TÄmaki Makaurau," says Mr Blair.

"Our goal has always been to make sure that tikanga is protected, and as Ahi KÄ and kaitiaki of this whenua from before and since 1840, our rights should be recognised by the Crown, Council and MarutÅ«Ähu."

The Tribunal’s report recommends that the collective and individual Hauraki settlements do not go ahead until a tikanga-based overlapping claims process is undertaken.

"We have developed our own tikanga-based solution for overlapping interests with NgÄti Paoa, and it is working. But the parties need to act honestly and with integrity, which has not happened with MarutÅ«Ähu."

Mr Blair says the report’s findings and recommendations should have a significant flow on effect on the local government environment and its flawed iwi engagement processes.

"We urge the Minister and the Mayor of Auckland to take heed of the report and come back to the table and kÅrero with us," he says.

"They need to reset the redress offers by first engaging in a tikanga process and a proper assessment of strengths of interests.

"Cultural redress sites have been offered to MarutÅ«Ähu next door to our Marae and Te TÅangaroa CBD property in Parnell. The Tribunal has emphasised that the Crown must be meticulous in its approach to awarding cultural redress in contested areas, much more so than when awarding commercial redress."

Mr Blair says that Auckland Council is also party to a proposed transfer of Gladstone Road sites to MarutÅ«Ähu.

"We have put the Council on notice. We will not tolerate any undermining of our mana and breach of our legal rights."