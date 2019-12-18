Research into pill-testing effectiveness welcomed - NZ First

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 17:26

The coalition government has announced a new research project to examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm.

"New Zealand First raised concerns around the lack of empirical evidence which supports pill-testing efforts by organisations such as Know Your Stuff," says Law and Order spokesperson Darroch Ball.

"What this research will do is remove the shroud of ideology that has dominated the debate. We can now focus on the facts and look at what really matters, which is harm reduction.

"Without the right research, increased support for drug testing programmes could have unintended consequences. We don’t want to normalise or create safe havens for what is an illegal and dangerous recreational activity," says Mr Ball.