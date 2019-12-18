Person Responsible changes are short term fix for long term problem - ECC

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 17:36

The Ministry of Education’s changes to the ‘Person Responsible’ rules are short term thinking being rushed out before Christmas.

The MoE quietly announced today that from 9th January primary-qualified teachers can be the ‘Person Responsible’ in teacher-led, centre-based early learning services at any time.

"After the work and consultation that’s gone into this, where’s the press release, there’s not even a tweet. It’s as if the Ministry is distancing itself from its own announcement."

"This change will certainly relieve pressure for centres during the severe early childhood education (ECE) teacher shortage we have now. But it’s reactive and subject to further change."

"The ECC proposed a more realistic long-term solution for Person Responsible - getting rid of it," said Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds.

A Person Responsible is a nominated early childhood teacher who has the primary responsibility for the day-to-day education and care, comfort and health and safety of the children attending the service.

The ECC’s position is the Person Responsible rules are out of date, and just another layer of compliance for centres without offering better education outcomes for children.

In the real world, Person Responsible is shared among a centre’s leadership and teaching team. Ultimately, all teachers are responsible as professionals.

The ECC advocates for removing Regulation 44(d) as it applies to centre-based, teacher-led services, and let the whole teaching team take responsibility for curriculum delivery.

"We don't need short-term thinking. The risk is that they change the rule back again in future; or that we start running short of primary-trained teachers willing to work in ECE due to their own shortage and recent increase in pay," said Mr Reynolds.