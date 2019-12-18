Harmony in the House 2019

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 17:39

This year’s extravaganza continued the tradition and saw a range of MPs and parliamentary staffers take to the stage, with the audience guided through the evening by hosts Hon Maggie Barry MP and Jenny Marcroft MP.

Things were kicked off by surprise guest, Mark Patterson MP, who displayed his skills on the bagpipes. From there we saw a steady stream of talent including dancing, instrumental pieces, and lots and lots of singing!

As the penultimate act, the audience was treated to a country music performance by Hon Ron Mark and His Excellency, Ambassador Tantowi Yahya of Indonesia. The evening’s festivities were rounded off by cross-party MP band, the Crossbenchers, led by Louisa Wall MP.

This year, funds were raised for Just Play, a multi-country Sport for Development programme designed by the Oceania Football Confederation. The programme aims to support children to grow and develop through football.

In October 2019, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, led a delegation to visit Tonga and saw, first-hand the work of the Just Play programme.

"Just Play is a fantastic example of how sport can be used to support communities and foster wellbeing. I was very impressed with their work on my recent trip to the Pacific," the Speaker said.