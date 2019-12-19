Have your say on the Secondary Legislation Bill - Office of the Clerk

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 14:21

The Chairperson of the Regulations Review Committee, Alastair Scott, is calling for public submissions on the Secondary Legislation Bill, which was referred to the Regulations Review Committee on 17 December 2019.

Secondary legislation is a term for regulations and other types of law that are made under powers delegated by Parliament to other entities.

The bill would amend over 2,500 existing provisions, in more than 550 Acts, which delegate power to make secondary legislation. It would do this by clearly stating that these delegations create secondary legislation. At present, that is unclear due to a range of descriptions and tests for what is secondary legislation. This would improve the framework used to access and ensure Parliamentary oversight of secondary legislation.

The bill would also create a limited number of new exemptions from disallowance, publication, presentation, and listing requirements for some secondary legislation. Finally, it preserves the test for legislative effect that is applied to regulations made under the royal prerogative.

Tell the Regulations Review Committee what you think Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 14 February 2020.