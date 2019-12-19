20 new state homes delivered at White Lines East

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 15:23

Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities has delivered 20 new, warm, dry and healthy homes at White Lines East, Waiwhetu.

Jonathan Scholes, Programme Director, Kāinga Ora attended the blessing of the new state homes along with local officials and members of the community.

"These homes will go a long way to meeting the urgent need for public housing in the Hutt. These homes will provide tenants the most positive start to 2020 with a modern, warm, dry place to call home."

These new state homes are on a redeveloped Kāinga Ora site. Previously on this 2,492 sqm site there were 7, two-bedroom homes. There are now 20, modern one-bedroom homes.

The new, low maintenance homes will be fully insulated and have double glazing. The ground floor units have been built to improve accessibility for those with mobility issues. This means slightly wider door ways and level entry bathroom/showers.

There is an urgent need for more homes in the Hutt Valley, and these new homes are part of the wider work to build more homes at scale and pace to meet the rising need.

"Throughout the Hutt Valley, Kāinga Ora is delivering more public housing at scale and pace, with up to 270 new state homes under construction or being built over the next two-to-three years," said Jonathan.

This number includes these 20 new homes at White Lines East and 153 homes at our largest Hutt Valley site at Epuni, which will be a mix of state and market homes. The first of these homes will be completed later next year.