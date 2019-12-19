Reserve Bank chair reappointed; new director - Robertson

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 15:31

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chair Professor Neil Quigley has been reappointed for a two-year term from 1 February 2020.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it was important to retain Professor Quigley’s experience as the Reserve Bank board transitions to its new governance role.

The Government announced yesterday that the Reserve Bank board will become a governance board, with responsibility for all matters except those reserved for the Monetary Policy Committee.

"Professor Quigley has made a significant contribution to the Reserve Bank through his leadership skills and his economic expertise," Grant Robertson said.

Professor Quigley has been Chair of the Reserve Bank since 2016 and is Vice-Chancellor at the University of Waikato.

"I am delighted to be continuing as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chair during a very busy, complex and challenging period in the Bank’s history," Professor Quigley said.

Ms Fiona Mules of Rangiora has also been appointed to the Board for a five-year term from 9 February 2020.

Ms Mules is an experienced director. She is currently Deputy Chair of the Board of Development Christchurch Ltd and a director of Lyttleton Port Company Ltd. She was previously head of Public Private Partnerships at the Treasury.

"The board welcomes Ms Mules’ experience in governance, investment banking, corporate finance and procurement models," Professor Quigley said.