Disappointing delay to dolphin threat management plan - World Animal Protection

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 17:18

Today the New Zealand Government has announced a delay on the

Hector’s and MÄui dolphins threat management plan, with an outcome expected in the

coming months.

Christine Rose, New Zealand Campaign Advisor at World Animal Protection said:

"World Animal Protection is disappointed that a decision on the draft Hector’s and MÄui

dolphins threat management plan has been delayed. The Government had previously

committed to decisions implemented by the end of this year," she said.

"While we respect the intent of taking more time to consider the many submissions made,

the absence of a decision exposes dolphins to continued risk of entanglement. This is an

abrogation of responsibility to the world’s smallest and rarest marine dolphins, found only

here in New Zealand.

"The bycatch of any dolphins over the summer season would be a direct consequence of

these delays and action, and therefore could have been avoided."

"The Government is failing the Hector’s and MÄui dolphins, and all of those who invested

time, effort and money to submit to the threat management plan in good faith that the

timeline would protect the dolphins over the coming summer."