Cannabis use higher in legal states - Family First

The latest data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the most authoritative study on drug use conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA), has found that cannabis use in "legal" US states among youth, young adults, and the general population has continued its upward trend. Additionally, use rates in "legal" states continue to drastically outstrip the use in states that have not legalised the drug.

Past-month marijuana use among young people aged 18-25 in "legal" states has increased 8% in the last year. Use in this age group is 50% higher in "legal" states than in non-legal states.

Past-month youth use (aged 12-17) in states with commercial sales continued its recent upward trend. Since last year, "legal" Washington experienced the largest surge in past month youth use with an 11% increase. Colorado experienced a 4% increase.

Past-month youth use in "legal" states is 40% higher than in non-legal states. And past-year youth use in "legal" states is roughly 30% higher than in non-legal states.

First-time youth use in "legal" states is 30% higher than non-legal states.

"Despite the claims of pro-cannabis lobbyists that legalisation will not affect young adult and youth use, the data show that with legalisation and normalisation, people are radically increasing their rate of consumption," says Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First NZ.

"The use of cannabis is associated with increased risks of a number of adverse outcomes including educational delay, welfare dependence, increased risks of psychotic symptoms, major depression, increased risks of motor vehicle accidents, increased risks of tobacco use, increased risks of other illicit drug use, and respiratory impairment."

"Drug advocates are desperate to institute their addiction-for-profit model. It's time to end this reckless push once and for all."

