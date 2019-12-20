Anne Tolley to go list-only in 2020 - National

|
[ login or create an account ]
Anne Tolley has today announced she will stand for National in 2020 as a list MP and won’t be seeking re-election as the MP for East Coast.
"I have every confidence National will return to Government next term. If we have the privilege to Govern, I will be putting myself forward to be Speaker of the House," Mrs Tolley says.
"The role of Speaker would require full-time attention, given that, it wouldn’t be fair to continue to be an electorate MP.
"It has been a privilege to be the Member of Parliament for East Coast for the past 14 years. I worked hard to win the seat and I’ve loved every minute of representing such a diverse, hard-working, beautiful area. I have no doubt National will find a strong candidate to take my place, and that person will have my full support.
"While no formal decisions have been made about the role of Speaker should National win Government, I know my experience as Deputy Speaker this term will stand me in good stead.
"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me over the past 18-years in Parliament, and I will continue to represent and advocate for them while I am still the MP for East Coast. I thank the National Party Board for allowing me to go on the list."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice