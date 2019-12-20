10 month CT delay tragic result of wasteful spending - Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 12:57

An internal staff notification from Wellington DHB, leaked to the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, reveals that from next year Wellington patients will have to wait 10 months or more for ‘routine’ CT scans.

The notification warns: "We will not be able to guarantee follow up/restaging scans for patients on active treatment for cancer will occur within the required timeframe for next cycle chemotherapy."

In other words, cancer patients will miss out on CT scans between individual chemotherapy treatments. This means they will lack vital information on their progress, making it harder to plan for future treatment.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, "Read Wellington DHB’s memo and weep for sick people who cannot afford private radiology. Cancer works on its own schedule and won’t take mercy on patients dealing with unworkable delays of their CT scans."

"CT scans for cancer patients are a classic example of why we pay tax. And yet, while benefiting from record tax revenue, the Government is failing to deliver this core service. This is what happens when tax revenue is thrown away at untargeted, politically motivated spending - from ‘fees-free’ university to business handouts paid from the $3 billion Provincial Growth Fund."