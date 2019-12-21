Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 19:51

After 103 years NgÄ Toenga o NgÄ Tamariki a Iharaira me ngÄ Uri o MaungapÅhatu Charitable Trust have cleared the name of their tupuna Rua KÄnana of a criminal conviction in 1916.

Rua KÄnana is the sixth recipient to receive a statutory pardon in New Zealand and the fourth arising from Crown-MÄori relations.

Acknowledging the long and intergenerational journey for ngÄ uri o MaungapÅhatu to seek justice, Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta says that this is a momentous occasion for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Today we signed a new piece of legislation that officially recognises the deep hurt, shame, and stigma that was suffered as a result of the invasion here at MaungapÅhatu on April 1916, restoring the character, mana, and reputation of Rua KÄnana and his descendants which is quite unique to our country," says Nanaia Mahuta.

"There have only been four other statutory pardons that have been achieved in Aotearoa which has arisen as part of the Crown-MÄori relations, it’s a sign of our progress as a nation to be able to look at the ugly parts of our history and be mature enough to be able to correct historical wrongs.

"For ngÄ uri o MaungapÅhatu they have long lived and suffered from the effects of the invasion of their sacred maunga and never truly recovered from these atrocities. They have shown great tenacity, resilience and courage over the century-long process to pursue a pardon and today is the end of this process for them."

In a first-time in the history of legislation the Royal Assent was given by the Governor General at MaungapÅhatu marae in front of hundreds who gathered to witness the occasion.

Minister Mahuta says NgÄ Toenga o NgÄ Tamariki a Iharaira me ngÄ Uri o MaungapÅhatu should be proud of their work over multiple generations to clear the name of their ancestor.

"There is no greater honour that you can give your tupuna, than vindication for an act that he did not commit, for an act he was incorrectly imprisoned for and the atrocities that took place at a site of cultural significance.

"This I hope will bring closure for all those people who first pursued this pardon and will enable the whÄnau to move forward to take a step further towards reconciliation," Minister Mahuta says.