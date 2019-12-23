Rents in Wellington rising fastest in the country - National

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 11:41

Renters in Wellington are being hit in the pocket by an additional $5252 a year as a result of this Government’s poor policy making decisions, National list MP based in Wellington Central Nicola Willis says.

"According to MBIE Rental Bond Data, in Wellington rents have risen an additional $101 a year. The national average is $55.

"That sort of hit on a family’s budget is not insignificant. It’s more than two years’ worth of electricity bills, around 48 tanks of petrol, around 18 large grocery shops or enough for an overseas family holiday.

"This is the direct result of poorly thought through policies like extending the bright-line test, imposing more regulations on landlords and banning foreign investment. All of these policies discourage private rentals and drive up rents.

"Cost of living has increased significantly under this Government, new and increased petrol taxes have driven up the cost of filling up the car, thoughtless decisions like the oil and gas ban will flow through to higher electricity bills and there is no sign of tax relief after the Government cancelled tax cuts that would have benefited the average earner by $1060 a year.

"The Government claims it wants to be kind but the consequences of its bad policies are hurting the people it claims it wants to help.

"National has positive plans for building more houses and keeping rents affordable. We will revive the economy by getting on with infrastructure, by making it easier for businesses, large and small, to get on with it and by being disciplined and effective in Government."