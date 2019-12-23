External community representatives sought for council committees

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 11:49

TaupÅ District Council is seeking expressions of interest for external community representatives on several of its committees.

The committees include the Kinloch Representative Group, the Mangakino/PouÄkani Representative Group, and the newly established TaupÅ East Rural Representative Group, each of which are seeking two community representatives and aim to represent and advocate for the interests of these areas.

The Risk and Assurance Committee is also seeking two representatives (one of which is the Chair), and the TaupÅ Airport Authority Committee is seeking one representative.

Anyone who wishes to be nominated for these roles can do so by completing a written application and attaching a curriculum vitae and letters of support no later than 5pm, Monday 13 January 2020.

This documentation should be emailed to tjakes@taupo.govt.nz or sent to:

Tina Jakes

TaupÅ District Council

Private Bag 2005

TaupÅ Mail Centre

TaupÅ 3352

Further information on each of the committees is available on council’s website, including a role description.