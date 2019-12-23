Draft Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy released for community feedback

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 14:38

The draft Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy that looks at the long term wellbeing of the region’s people, economy and aenvironment has now been released for community feedback. The strategy was developed with funding from the Provincial Growth Fund, support from local authorities, Iwi and business, and convened by WakatÅ« Incorporation.

"The Provincial Growth Fund recognises that Wellington-based decisions don’t always work well at the regional level and is empowering the regions to discover and develop their own growth strategy," said Head of the Provincial Development Unit, Robert Pigou.

Following several months of community engagement including over 25 live events and online forums, the draft strategy has been published online for feedback from the communities of Te Tauihu (Top of the South).

Chair of the Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy, Paul Morgan said the steering group is proud to have reached this significant milestone. "It is very clear to me that the people of Te Tauihu want to contribute to setting a strategic pathway for our region, and want to help in delivering change so we can better address the complex issues that our people, our region, and our planet are facing at this unique point in our history."

The development of the Strategy began in early 2019 and brought together business, Iwi, local and central government and the community to discuss the future of Te Tauihu (Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough).

Programme Director of the Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy Miriana Stephens said: "This strategy belongs to the people of Te Tauihu and it’s fitting that they should review and comment on the strategy before it is finalised."

The draft strategy includes a wellbeing framework - Te Tauihu Oranga. It also includes an overall strategy for the region with identified regional priorities.

People are encouraged to provide their feedback on the draft strategy, which is now available online at www.TeTauihu.nz/strategy until Friday 28 February 2020.