Toilet desperately needed at Ben Lomond Saddle - Walker

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 18:06

The Department of Conservation needs to act and install a much needed toilet at Ben Lomond Saddle, or the popular tourist destination’s impressive reputation will be flushed away, Clutha-Southland’s MP Hamish Walker says.

"Approximately 35,000 people walk to the summit annually and this number is growing year by year.

"The necessary infrastructure is not currently in place and there is a major environmental problem developing with piles of human feaces and toilet paper spread across a large area, getting worse every year.

"As the track’s popularity continues to grow this issue will get bigger, it needs to be sorted now with the installation of a toilet to futureproof the track and protect the natural environment.

"The land owners voluntarily offer access to members of the public, but the growing mess could jeopardise this access."