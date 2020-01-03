Coffin to be towed to Parliament to fight Pharmac funding

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 05:00

A Dunedin couple will set off on a highly personal, impassioned journey this morning - using pedal power to pressure the government to immediately double Pharmac’s budget. Julian and Camilla Cox will ride a tandem bike from Dunedin to Parliament over the next 18 days, towing a coffin behind them -and a skeleton called Hope, representing over 250,000 sick and suffering New Zealanders desperately fighting for access to modern treatments the government’s drug-buying agency currently cant fund.

"The coffin represents Kiwis who are dying because they don’t have access to life-saving medicines readily available overseas" says Julian Cox.

"Shamefully, New Zealand ranks last out of 20 OECD countries for access to modern drugs. New Zealand also spends only 5% of our health budget on medicines compared to the OECD average of 16%. This is inhumane, unfair and has to change".

The couple will collect signatures on their journey for a petition organised by Patient Voice Aotearoa (PVA), urging the government to conduct an external reform of Pharmac. PVA, backed by 30 New Zealand charities, is chaired by Palmerston North’s Malcolm Mulholland, whose wife Wiki is battling advanced breast cancer. The group is calling for Pharmac’s current $1 billion dollar budget to be doubled immediately and tripled within two years. The petition, linked from https://rip.kiwi is aiming to gather 250,000 signatures.

However there’s also a more personal motive for the Cox family in undertaking this 1300km long tandem bike campaign. Their 19 year old daughter Rachael has the lung disease cystic fibrosis (CF). While her disease is relatively well-controlled right now, Rachael still suffers from CF-related diabetes and pancreatic insufficiency. Julian says she needs access to modern CF drugs in order to prevent her lung capacity from deteriorating further and putting her life at genuine risk, but none are currently funded here.

"We would buy these drugs tomorrow if we could afford them" says Julian.

"It’s heart-breaking and soul-destroying seeing your daughter suffer, knowing she could rapidly deteriorate at any time. It’s also frustrating as a parent that there are new drugs out there which could halt that deterioration which we can’t access, despite these medicines being funded in Australia and the UK."

"Pharmac has agreed to put one modern CF treatment, Kalydeco, on its wait list for funding but only as a ‘’low priority’ which means it is unlikely to ever get final approval. Some Kiwi CF patients are now considering moving to Australia to access it".

The Cox’s will head off from The Octagon in Dunedin at 9am on Friday January 3rd. they will then cycle south to Balclutha, Gore and Invercargill, then head north to Dipton, Kingston, Arrowtown, Cromwell, Omarama, Kurow and Oamaru, Timaru, Ashburton, Christchurch, Cheviot, Kaikoura, Picton and then over on the ferry to Wellington. They hope to arrive in the capital by January 22nd.