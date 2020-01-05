National proposes ‘no body, no parole’ Members’ Bill

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 10:08

A Members’ Bill that would see convicted murderers ineligible for parole if they don’t reveal the location of their victim’s body has been lodged in the ballot, Hamilton West MP Tim Macindoe says.

"An important part of coming to terms with the death of a loved one is the closure of bringing their body home. Sadly, there are some offenders who refuse to disclose where the bodies of their victims are.

"This adds considerably to the distress of relatives who sometimes spend a lifetime agonising over what might have happened, and their inability to hold a funeral and lay their family member to rest.

"The Concealment of Location of Victim Remains Bill would place a duty on the Parole Board to take into account a prisoner’s refusal to reveal the location of their victim’s body when considering whether they should be released.

"The United Kingdom is considering a similar law in response to the murder of Helen McCourt, who disappeared in 1988 and whose body has never been recovered. The offender was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 16 years. He has never revealed the whereabouts of Helen’s body.

"Too often, victims have reported feeling let down by our justice system, National will change that.

"National’s recently-released Law and Order Discussion Document contains a range of policies and proposals that will put victims at the heart of the justice system."