"No Body, No Parole" - A Common Sense Bill - SST

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 15:05

The Sensible Sentencing Trust are putting their support behind Nationals 'Concealment of Location of Victim Remains Bill’

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says if the convicted offender refuses to reveal where they have hidden the body of a victim, then they do not deserve the luxury of freedom, especially being eligible for parole.

"The victims’ family will continue to suffer when they are not able to lay their loved one to rest. The emotional pain is overwhelming for them. They must live with the additional trauma knowing that their loved ones body is hidden somewhere."

"This is a common-sense Bill that we fully support. This Bill will ensure the victims’ family gain some form of justice".

"If the offender feels this is unfair then they simply need to reveal the location of the body - a very simple solution".