Government needs to stop being soft on gangs - Mitchell

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 12:19

This Labour-led Government’s soft on crime approach has emboldened gangs and news of the Mongrel Mob intimidating holidaymakers at a popular campground in Kawerau is further proof that something needs to be done, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"It’s disgraceful that the Department of Conservation has had to shut down the campground because of the Mongrel Mob’s threatening tactics. Forcing out families who’ve been going camping there for decades is completely unacceptable.

"New Zealanders should be able to go camping and enjoy their summer break in peace, without having to worry about being harassed by gang members.

"But we know that, since this Labour-led Government came into office, gang membership has increased by 26 per cent and their presence is being increasingly felt in communities across the country, with 1400 new patched gang members.

"They’re now ruining the Kiwi summer holiday, but still this Government has no plan for how to deal with gangs or stop them recruiting more members.

"National is the party of law and order. We’ll be releasing a comprehensive Gang Plan this year setting out how we will crack down on gangs under a National Government.

"Kiwis deserve safety and security. Gangs peddle misery and perpetrate violence in our communities, and there’s no clearer evidence of that than a family holiday spot having to be shut down because of their shameful intimidation tactics."