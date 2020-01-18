More gang violence under soft on crime Govt - Mitchell

Saturday, 18 January, 2020 - 12:09

Another report of gang violence this morning is the sad reality of gang numbers increasing by 1400 under this Government, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"A child was almost run over by a fleeing vehicle after shots were fired in Ruatoria, residents have been told to stay in their houses in an incident some media have reported as a gang confrontation.

"With gunshots, violence and speeding vehicles it’s lucky nobody was hurt. Communities shouldn’t have to be worried about their children playing in the street or be forced to stay in their homes because of thugs.

"Since this Labour-led Government came into office, gang membership has increased by 26 per cent and their presence is being increasingly felt in communities across the country, with 1400 new patched gang members.

"The Police are doing all that they can with the resources they have but the Government has no plan for how to deal with gangs or stop them recruiting more members.

"National is the party of law and order. We have proposed a designated Police unit, similar to Strike Force Raptor in New South Wales which would harass and disrupt gangs and we’ll be releasing a comprehensive Gang Plan this year setting out how we will crack down on gangs under a National Government.

"Kiwis deserve safety and security. Gangs peddle misery and perpetrate violence in our communities, and there’s no clearer evidence of that than families being forced to hide in their homes and innocent children nearly being run down amidst gang violence."