Weekend of gang violence shows need to get tough - Hudson

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 15:48

Two violent incidents in two days have provided a graphic illustration of why the Government needs to get tougher on gang activity, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

"The latest reports of gunshots being fired during a gang altercation near a Napier shopping centre are particularly disturbing because it was during the middle of the day on a Sunday, when plenty of families and small children would have been around.

"Even more disturbing is that it was just a day after a child was almost run over by a fleeing vehicle when shots were fired during a reported gang altercation in Ruatoria. It’s extremely fortunate no one was hurt both times.

"Kiwis should be able to live their lives and enjoy being out and about in their communities without having to worry about Black Power and the Mongrel Mob brawling in the streets.

"Instead of cracking down on law-abiding gun owners, the Government should be focusing on getting firearms out of the hands of gangs and criminals.

"Gang membership has increased by 26 per cent under this Labour-led Government, with 1400 new patched gang members appearing in communities across the country.

"The Police are doing all that they can with the resources they have, but they’re being let down by a Government that has no plan to deal with gangs or stop their recruitment.

"National will be releasing a comprehensive Gang Plan this year setting out how we will crack down on gangs. We’ve already proposed a designated police unit, similar to Strike Force Raptor in New South Wales, which would harass and disrupt gang members.

"National is the party of law and order. We won’t be soft on crime like the current Government is. We’ll do everything we can to stop gangs peddling misery in our communities."