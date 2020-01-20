PM must get to truth of alleged PGF David Henry meeting - NZTU

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 10:53

Responding to Radio NZ’s reporting today that David Henry met with Shane Jones prior to Mr Henry’s company submitting its application for funding to the Provincial Growth Fund, the Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams said:

"This is turning in an absolute farce. The son of Winton Peters’ most senior lieutenant is showing up disclosures Minister Jones had made to media about the Minister's knowledge of the application."

"It’s time the Prime Minister stepped in or appointed someone to get to the truth of the matter. Taxpayers need confidence that the whole process is an old boys' slush fund."