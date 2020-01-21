Gang violence result of soft on crime approach - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 08:34

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) says the Government’s soft on crime approach has done nothing to curb the violent offending by gangs and has instead allowed gang numbers to escalate.

SST’s National Spokesperson Jess McVicar said the recent offending and shooting in her home town of Napier is a clear indication that gangs have no intention of changing their propensity towards violent offending.

"Our government have been listening to members of these gangs and using them as ‘expert’ advisors in regard to criminal offending, while other members continue to put our communities safety at risk.

Jess says the trust have serious concerns that the current soft approach towards crime and criminals has enabled gangs to increase their numbers and basically run amok amongst law-abiding communities.

"The Government have allowed the gangs to get so out of control under their watch. At what point will the safety of the community be the first priority and gangs to finally be told enough! There is absolutely no reason that innocent lives should be threatened or put in harms way."