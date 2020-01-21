Improvements to paid family care welcomed by not for profits - Carers NZ

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 10:49

The Government’s announced changes to Funded Family Care (FFC) will make it easier for spouses, young carers, and parents of disabled children under 18 to make the choice to care.

The Carers Alliance of 46 national not for profits says that all issues with the FFC payment won’t be resolved with the announced changes, but more carers will be able to access it to provide support to loved ones with complex support needs.

Collectively, Alliance NGOs support tens of thousands of New Zealanders who care for friends and family members who have a disability, a chronic condition, or are unwell.

Co-Chair Janine Stewart says the improvements to FFC are a win for disabled people and family carers who spent years fighting human rights and court cases to ensure fair payment for carers without discrimination.

"The changes are a positive step forward as a direct result of their activism and determination, and a legacy for future generations of carers. There are some big steps to go before the payment system for carers is where it needs to be, but it is good to see progress after so many years of battling for fair recognition for this work."

Analysis of Census data by Infometrics found that the annual value of family carers’ unpaid work is at least $10 billion a year. The latest Census indicates there are at least 490,000 carers in New Zealand, increasing from 420,000 in the last Census.

Two thirds are women and almost 90 percent of carers are of workforce age.

Stewart says a decision to care is often a decision to reduce income when juggling paid employment with supporting a loved one becomes too intensive.

"At a time when we are debating raising the retirement age, many carers can’t work until retirement because they are caring."

"We have an ageing population and rely heavily on people continuing to make the choice to care for loved ones. Without family caregiving the health system and community-based care models would be untenable."

"The announced changes are a step towards fairness for carers, recognising their work and sustaining this important workforce."