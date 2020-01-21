Waimak MP urges residents to support Rally for Woodend

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 13:14

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey is urging Woodend and Waimakariri residents to show their support for a Woodend Bypass at a "Rally for Woodend" on Sunday 9 February at 12.30pm at Owen Stalker Park in Woodend.

"While the government is currently reviewing its roading priorities, we need to make sure our voices are heard. With vehicle numbers on SH1 in the Woodend area increasing 20% over the last three years, the community is calling on the government to prioritise the Woodend Bypass.

"I believe daily traffic counts this year in Woodend will hit 20,000 vehicle movements a day. It’s just not safe with children expected to run the gauntlet to get to school every day and the elderly having to cross a state highway to get to public transport.

"Residents are fired up and they want to send government a clear message that this project needs to be given the green light now."

Doocey said the idea for a rally came out of his public meeting on SH1 safety issues last year.

"The rally will be a family friendly event with speeches, music and a barbeque. Please show your support for our community’s safety and bring yourselves, your family and your friends. We need as big a crowd as possible."

Doocey said people could indicate they were coming on Facebook or just turn up on the day.